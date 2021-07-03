Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.08. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after buying an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.