First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Acquires $54,900.00 in Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.57 on Friday. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts predict that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First United by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First United by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 1.6% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

