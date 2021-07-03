Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.29.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
