Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.