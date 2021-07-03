SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.79.
BMRN stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $87,067,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
