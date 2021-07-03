SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.79.

BMRN stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $87,067,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

