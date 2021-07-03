Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 269 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE WM opened at $141.97 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

