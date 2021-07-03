Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $28,990.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $284.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

