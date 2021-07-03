Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $28,990.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $284.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.
