ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

ASC stock opened at GBX 5,192 ($67.83) on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,967.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.63.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

