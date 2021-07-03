Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWODF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.