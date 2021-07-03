Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

