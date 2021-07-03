Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in June

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,943.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25. Asahi Group has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

