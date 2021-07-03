Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $71.37 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

