Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

AKR stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

