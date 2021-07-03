Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

AKR stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.