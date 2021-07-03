Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

