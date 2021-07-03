Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

