BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

