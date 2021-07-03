Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Lowered to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RTMVF stock opened at $8.73 on Friday.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

