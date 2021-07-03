Federated Hermes Inc. Has $898,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

