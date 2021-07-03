Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 758 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NFG opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

