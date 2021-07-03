Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,318 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 120.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.