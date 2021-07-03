Blair William & Co. IL Sells 803 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.