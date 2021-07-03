iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

