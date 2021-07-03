Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of ST opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.