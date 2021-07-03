Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,875 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

