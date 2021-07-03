Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,367 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 207,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 835,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

