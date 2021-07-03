Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.