Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,916 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $111.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.