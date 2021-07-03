Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,728,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $78.94 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.75.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

