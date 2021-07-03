Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth $13,001,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

