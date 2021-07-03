Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.90 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

