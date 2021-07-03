Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

