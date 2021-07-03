Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,777 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Owens & Minor worth $36,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:OMI opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,513. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

