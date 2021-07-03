Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.