Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637,911 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of HUYA worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 81.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 84,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HUYA by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 79.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

