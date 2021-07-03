Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,397 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $278.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

