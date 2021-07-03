National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

NHC opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.24. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

