Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after buying an additional 303,603 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ CATM opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.