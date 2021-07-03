JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.69 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.88 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a P/E ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

