Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

