Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.49 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

