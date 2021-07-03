American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) VP Sells $90,160.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.