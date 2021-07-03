NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry Sells 1,635 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,472.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTGR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

