Ascential’s (AIAPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ascential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $5.81 on Friday. Ascential has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

