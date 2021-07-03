Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.50.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54. Britvic has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

