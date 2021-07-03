Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.81 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

