Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

IFJPY opened at $14.59 on Friday. Informa has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

