Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of ICBK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

