Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.05 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Vonage worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

