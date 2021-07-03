Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 357,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 268.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

