JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TechTarget by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

