Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $330.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $306.29.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $338.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

